Sweden’s entry into NATO: Stoltenberg made an important statement

Kateryna Girnyk18:07, 04.06.23

Stoltenberg stated that Sweden has fulfilled all its obligations for NATO membership.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Sweden has fulfilled its obligations regarding NATO membership and called on Turkey to abandon its opposition to Sweden’s bid to join the Alliance.

As Bloomberg reports , Stoltenberg said this after a meeting with the re-elected President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Sweden has taken important concrete steps to satisfy Turkey’s concerns… Sweden has fulfilled its obligations,” the NATO Secretary General said.

He also stated that Turkey and Sweden will hold another meeting at the request of Sweden to NATO in mid-June.

Stoltenberg expressed cautious optimism when asked if he believed Sweden would become a full member of NATO at the Alliance’s July summit in Vilnius.

“There is still time for that to happen,” he told reporters.

Sweden’s move to NATO

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO at the same time, and Finland joined the alliance in April .

However, Sweden had problems with Turkey , which demanded that Sweden take additional measures to suppress the activity of Kurdish groups in their country and was outraged by the anti-Turkish protests held there.

At the same time, according to the media , the USA may sell American fighter jets to Ankara in exchange for Turkey’s refusal to block Sweden’s membership in NATO.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...