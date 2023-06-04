Russian Volunteers Entered Shebekino

The advance groups showed a video from a city in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

4.06.2023

Advanced assault groups of Russian volunteers entered the city of Shebekino, Belgorod Region.

The Press Service of the Freedom of Russia Legion reported.

“Let’s go back home. The advanced assault group of the Legion and the RVC enters the suburb of Shebekino,” the Legion fighters said.

As the website Charter97.org reported, the fighters of the RVC and the Freedom of Russia Legion began the second phase of the military operation on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Russian volunteers have broken through the border of the Russian Federation and are moving towards the settlement of Shebekino, Belgorod Region.

The RVC soldiers destroyed the leadership of the Russian military in the Interior Ministry building in Shebekino with the Grads systems. In addition, during the fighting, an enemy truck with ammunition and the Tyulpan self-propelled mortar were damaged. Also, Russian volunteers destroyed a cluster of enemy equipment in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, near the town of Shebekino.

Later, information appeared that Russian volunteers entered the suburbs of Shebekino.

Editor’s note: Shebekino is located in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, about 30 kilometers (19 mi) southeast of the city of Belgorod, and has a population of around 39,680.

