Putin’s anger: the expert explained why the Russian Federation is attacking Kyiv, and not military facilities

Anastasia Pechenyuk09:15, 06/04/23

Attacks on civilians instead of military targets can be costly for Russia.

The wave of missile attacks on Kyiv, which are not beneficial for advancing the Russians to the front, show that the Russian dictator has been overcome by emotions, according to military analyst Sean Bell.

In an article for Sky News , he noted that Putin likely targeted his limited stockpile of missiles at the civilian population of Kyiv in response to alleged drone attacks on Moscow.

“Putin has no military training, so strategy, doctrine and main effort are not phrases that are close to him. Instead, he is driven by symbolism: Bakhmut had limited military significance, but Putin wanted to successfully celebrate May 1st. Ditto he wants to punish President Volodymyr Zelenskyi for his audacity with retaliatory strikes, but, like Hitler and the Battle of Britain, Putin allows emotions to win over military strategy,” the analyst believes.

Sean Bell points out that Russia is using up ballistic missiles faster than they can be replaced, and spending them on civilian targets instead of military targets could be costly for it.

“The waves of missile attacks on Kyiv do no military good and do nothing to end Russia’s war; they are simply the actions of a frustrated leader seeking to vent his anger at his persistent adversary. This lack of ruthless focus on military objectives is a critical weakness in the Russian military machine that we can expect in the coming months,” the analyst predicts.

