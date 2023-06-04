Plans in silence: Ukraine’s Defense Ministry not to announce start of counteroffensive

04.06.2023 13:15

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry will not announce the start of the counteroffensive.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Deputy Minister Hanna Maliar on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Plans love silence. There will be no start announcement,” Maliar wrote.

In addition, the deputy minister posted a video of Ukrainian warriors calling for silence.

A reminder that General David Petraeus, former director of the CIA, believes that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army will be impressive and will culminate in the first three to four days.

