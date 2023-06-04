Near the Dnipro after the Russian attack, rescuers retrieved the body of a 2-year-old girl from under the rubble (photo)

Anastasia Gorbacheva07:59, 04.06.23

A total of 22 people were injured.

Rescuers retrieved the body of a two-year-old girl from under the rubble in the suburbs of Dnipro . A total of 22 people were injured, including five children.

“Two two-story buildings, between which an enemy rocket hit, were partially destroyed. 10 private houses, a car, a shop, and gas pipelines were also damaged,” said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

In addition, on the night of June 4, the Russians hit Nikopol with artillery, as a result of which two cars caught fire.

“Three high-rise buildings, a restaurant, power lines were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the official said.

In addition, defenders from PvK “East” shot down two cruise missiles and one drone, probably Shahed.

© photo by Serhiy Lysak

Strike on the Dnipro – what is known

On June 3, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on the outskirts of the Dnipro. Initially, six victims were reported, including a six-year-old boy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video from the site of the missile impact, noting that the Russians hit between two two-story buildings. He pointed out that the Russian Federation “once again proves that it is a sponsor of terrorism” and “the Russians will bear responsibility for everything committed against our state and people.”

