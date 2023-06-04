In Crimea, the broadcast of cable channels was hacked: they showed a video about Ukraine’s counteroffensive (video)

Kateryna Prysiazhnyuk20:31, 04.06.23

Due to the hacking of cable TV channels, they began to turn off the signal, reported the Russian news agency.

In Crimea, which is temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, the transmission of a number of cable TV channels was hacked.

Oleg Kryuchkov, the so-called “advisor to the head of Crimea”, wrote in Telegram that the signal was turned off due to hacking. According to him, broadcast television was operating in normal mode. “The transmission of a number of Crimean cable operators has been broken. The signal is being cut off…”, complained the occupiers.

The video, which was shown on hacked cable TV channels in Crimea, has already been published online. Crimeans were shown a video of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, in which defenders of Ukraine call for informational silence before our country’s counteroffensive.

We will remind you that on August 20 of last year, Ukrainian hackers hacked the television in Crimea and showed the inhabitants of the peninsula the address of President Volodymyr Zelensky .

It is worth noting that after the Russian Federation carried out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv decided to return under its control by force all the lands seized by the occupiers, including Crimea.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov predicted that the Armed Forces of our country will enter the territory of the peninsula in the spring .

