🤡 "I am very happy. Thank you very much!"— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 3, 2023
The widow of the occupier is happy that for her husband, who is now feeding worms somewhere near Bakhmut, she was given a new car. pic.twitter.com/DA1WQvzIFe
(C)TWITTER 2023
🤡 "I am very happy. Thank you very much!"— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 3, 2023
The widow of the occupier is happy that for her husband, who is now feeding worms somewhere near Bakhmut, she was given a new car. pic.twitter.com/DA1WQvzIFe
(C)TWITTER 2023
One comment
Unrecoverable Orcs! The total downfall of this demonic brood.
Negotiations? Perhaps they should be offered vehicles to end the war.
We can offer hearses! Totally adapted to their crazy uses!
Maybe it would work, maybe 🙂