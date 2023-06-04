veth

I am very happy. Thank you very much!”

One comment

  1. Unrecoverable Orcs! The total downfall of this demonic brood.

    Negotiations? Perhaps they should be offered vehicles to end the war.
    We can offer hearses! Totally adapted to their crazy uses!
    Maybe it would work, maybe 🙂

