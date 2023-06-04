Freedom of Russia Legion announces transfer of Russian POWs from Belgorod region to Ukraine

04.06.2023 23:01

The Freedom of Russia Legion has announced the transfer of Russian soldiers, who were taken prisoner in the Belgorod region, to Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Freedom of Russia Legion on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are handing over the prisoners [Russian soldiers – Ed.] to the exchange pool of the Ukrainian side,” the report states.

According to the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Belgorod region’s governor Gladkov did not come for the prisoners.

A reminder that, on June 1, 2023, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) declared the beginning of a new raid on Russia’s Belgorod region.

On June 4, 2023, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the RVC stated they had entered the suburbs of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region.

