China promised to expand military ties with Kyiv – Bloomberg

The Ukrainian side is trying to deepen Beijing’s understanding of the situation.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shanfu promised to expand military ties with Kyiv. This happened on Saturday, June 3, during a meeting between Shanfu and his Ukrainian colleague Oleksiy Reznikov, writes Bloomberg .

It is noted that the Chinese minister offered to use “all possible means” to try to stop Russia’s war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Beijing continues to insist on the role of a peacemaker, despite close political and economic ties with Moscow. During the meeting of the ministers, the Ukrainian side sought to deepen China’s understanding of the situation.

“They are ready to communicate to expand contacts between the Ukrainian and Chinese military leadership. I hope we will see some dynamics after the meeting,” said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Gavrylov after the negotiations.

The war in Ukraine is China’s position

China constantly emphasizes its neutral position regarding the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine. At the same time, during a recent visit to China , Russian Prime Minister Mykhailo Mishustin held talks with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and signed a number of economic agreements.

Li Hui, the special representative for the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war, said that Beijing is ready to participate in the peaceful end of the war in Ukraine , but on the basis of a “peace plan” supported by the Russian Federation.

According to some mass media, the Russian military in Ukraine uses ammunition of Chinese origin .

