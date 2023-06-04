$1.25M raised for restoration of lyceum in Kyiv region through UNITED24

04.06.2023 16:50
$1.25 million have already been raised for the restoration of the lyceum in Buzova village, Kyiv region, through the UNITED24 fundraising platform.
“We have raised $1.250,000 for the restoration of the lyceum in the village of Buzova in Kyiv region through UNITED24. Now 452 children will be able to return to offline education. All thanks to your support,” Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies – Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov posted on Telegram.
According to him, this was the first fundraising campaign for the restoration of the educational institution, the second has already been started.
“On August 5, Andriy Shevchenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko will host the Game4Ukraine world football stars match in London. The goal is to raise funds for the restoration of the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky Lyceum in Chernihiv region,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.
As reported, on May 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked American actor Misha Collins for joining the team of ambassadors of the United24 fundraising platform and helping in the humanitarian demining of Ukraine.
(C)UKRINFORM 2023
4 comments
I think this question is more because I’m still somewhat ignorant about Ukrainian culture (though I’m seeking to learn), but what is a “Lyceum?” It’s described here as a place in the village, but doesn’t say what it is.
I suppose I could look up the information myself, but a description here would be helpful.
Was a new one to me too Sir Mac. It means
1: a hall for public lectures or discussions
2: an association providing public lectures, concerts, and entertainments
The definition does vary among countries; usually it is a type of secondary school.
Interesting. That sounds like what I know here, as the “Public Square,” which is an informal name for a public meeting place, or an arena-like facility at a city park. I suppose Ukrainians would have their own formal names for various aspects of culture and life of their country. I definitely enjoy learning more about the differences, and to strive against my ignorance. Thanks! 😊
Apparently, it’s a more widespread name than I thought, deriving from a name of a specific ancient Greek temple dedicated to Apollo. I think I didn’t know this because it never came up in my studies of history at school, and since “Lyceum” seems related to places of learning, I consider this an embarrassment to American public schools.