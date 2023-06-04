$1.25M raised for restoration of lyceum in Kyiv region through UNITED24

04.06.2023 16:50

$1.25 million have already been raised for the restoration of the lyceum in Buzova village, Kyiv region, through the UNITED24 fundraising platform.

“We have raised $1.250,000 for the restoration of the lyceum in the village of Buzova in Kyiv region through UNITED24. Now 452 children will be able to return to offline education. All thanks to your support,” Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies – Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov posted on Telegram.

According to him, this was the first fundraising campaign for the restoration of the educational institution, the second has already been started.

“On August 5, Andriy Shevchenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko will host the Game4Ukraine world football stars match in London. The goal is to raise funds for the restoration of the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky Lyceum in Chernihiv region,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

As reported, on May 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked American actor Misha Collins for joining the team of ambassadors of the United24 fundraising platform and helping in the humanitarian demining of Ukraine.

