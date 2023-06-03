Yermak: Netherlands to help increase number of Patriot systems for Ukraine

Saturday, 03 June 2023, 20:08

03.06.2023 18:32

The Government of the Netherlands will work towards increasing the number of Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine.

“The Government of the Netherlands will work towards increasing the number of Patriot systems for Ukraine. We are working on a relevant coalition,” Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak posted on Telegram.

As reported, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said at the end of May that the country was seriously considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets but had not made a final decision yet.

