Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive – Zelenskyi

Kateryna Schwartz10:04, 06/03/23

The President emphasized that Ukraine needs additional Patriot complexes.

Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal .

According to him, although Ukraine would like to have some additional resources for a counteroffensive, it cannot wait months.

“I don’t know exactly how long it will take and what price we will pay,” he said.

Zelensky also noted that Russia has air superiority, and the lack of protection from enemy aircraft means that many soldiers may die during a counteroffensive.

The head of state also emphasized that Ukraine needs additional Patriot complexes to protect both the civilian population and soldiers on the front lines.

The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces – the latest news

As John Kirby, the coordinator of the US National Security Council for Strategic Communications, stated, the United States and its allies did everything possible to prepare Ukraine for a counteroffensive : “We have met Ukraine’s needs for a counteroffensive. When they start is up to them. But we are sure that we have done everything possible to prepare for it.”

The other day, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, mentioned the expected counteroffensive , noting that society will feel its beginning. According to him, it is important for Ukraine that Russia sees and feels the counteroffensive.

