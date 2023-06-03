The Russians will bear responsibility: Zelensky reacted to the Russian strike on the Dnipro (video)

Kateryna Prysiazhnyuk22:40, 03.06.23

Russia once again proves that it is a sponsor of terrorism, the President of Ukraine noted.

The Russian invaders, striking the Dnipro on Saturday evening, June 3, once again proved that the Russian Federation is a sponsor of terrorism.

Russian citizens will bear responsibility for everything they have done against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared on Telegram. “Dnipro. The Russians attacked the city. They hit between two two-story residential buildings. Unfortunately, there are people under the rubble. All services are working,” the head of our state emphasized.

Zelenskyi added that the Russian Federation “proves once again that it is a sponsor of terrorism.” “The Russians will bear responsibility for everything committed against our state and people,” Zelenskyi said.

Consequences of the Russian attack on the Dnipro

Shelling of the Dnipro today – what you need to know

On June 3, explosions rang out in Dnipro before the announcement of the air alert. Later, an alarm was announced in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported that an explosion rang out in the Pidhorodnensk community , and a two-story residential building was damaged. According to the official, as a result of the enemy attack, six people were injured, in particular, a 6-year-old boy.

Local Telegram channels wrote that the Russian invaders launched ballistic missiles along the Dnieper.

