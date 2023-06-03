The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation does not control any processes, this is “Comedy Club” – Podolyak

Inna Andalitska21:36, 03.06.23

The adviser to the head of the President’s Office cited several fakes that were once distributed in Russia.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation does not control any processes both on the territory of Ukraine and on the territory of its own country, said the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak. We will remind that Prigozhin also mentioned the department’s weakness today .

He said this on the telethon ” Ediny Novyny “, commenting on the announcement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about the completion of the counter-terrorist operation on the territory of the Belgorod region, where the “Russian Volunteer Corps” and the “Freedom of Russia” legion made a breakthrough as part of the operation to create a demilitarized zone on the border of the Russian Federation.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation can finish the counter-terrorist operation only at the level of Shoigu’s personal dacha. They do not control any processes. They have already “destroyed” our Air Force and Navy on February 24-25, 2022. At the same time, they “destroyed” practically the entire army and at the same time, in advance, “Khaimars”, “Patriots” and so on. Therefore, you can listen to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation only within the framework of “Comedy Club” and nothing more. And it will not be bad. This speaks of their level and their competence… The Ministry of Defense of Russia is not about war, but about comedy,” said Podolyak.

