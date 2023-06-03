Scholz sharply responded to provocateurs at the rally, who called him a “warmonger”

Iryna Pohorila19:26, 03.06.23

Scholz replied to Kremlin fans that if they “had even a little sense in their heads” they would have called Russian President Vladimir Putin an instigator.

In the suburbs of Berlin, at a pro-European rally of the SPD party, where German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke , about 100 pro-Russian activists shouted slogans against the provision of arms to Ukraine and tried to boo the politician.

They called the German chancellor a “warmonger”, a “liar” and a “bandit” and demanded “Peace without weapons”, shouted: “Get out!”, Bild writes. Scholz did not get lost, but continued his speech, during which he sharply responded to supporters of the Kremlin.

“Putin is the instigator of the war, he invaded Ukraine with 200,000 soldiers. Putin wants to destroy and conquer Ukraine,” he said.

Scholz addressed the “screamers” and told them that if they “had even a little sense in their heads” they would have called Putin an instigator.

The chancellor emphasized that because of the crime started by the Russian Federation, he sees no alternative to supporting Ukraine, even with weapons.

“This is necessary if the country is attacked… Then it can defend itself,” he added.

According to him, Putin killed many people, including children and the elderly, and also emphasized that “peace and freedom are at risk because of this aggressive war.”

And the prime minister of the federal state of Brandenburg, Dietmar Wojtke, who spoke after Scholz, called on pro-Russian demonstrators to hold an action on Red Square in Moscow.

Russians in Germany

An extensive spy network of the Kremlin has been operating in Germany for a long time. Since the beginning of the war against Ukraine, the Russians have been staging provocations in Germany, where many Ukrainian refugees live.

Germany has been helping Ukraine since the first days of the war . And recently, the country has been supplying more and more weapons.

