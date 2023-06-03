Russians looting state-owned agri-companies in temporarily occupied Kherson region

03.06.2023 21:40

The Russian invasion forces are transporting from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region to Crimea agricultural machinery belonging to the state-owned enterprises.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, Ukrinform learned.

“The occupiers are taking agricultural machinery from state agricultural enterprises from the temporarily captured areas of Kherson region to the temporarily occupied Crimea,” the report reads.

It is noted that the Russians use their military hardware to tow away looted property (tractors, combines, etc.).

As reported, a socio-economic crisis is mounting in most settlements of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region.

