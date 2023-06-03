Russian mothers are “in shock”: the authorities of Shebekino demand money for the evacuation of children (photo)

Veronika Prokhorenko16:59, 06/03/23

It turned out that the residents of the Belgorod region will not be able to escape the shelling of the Russian army for free. You have to pay for each child.

The authorities of Shebekino (Belgorod Region) demand money from parents for the evacuation of children from under fire from their own army .

Russian mothers in the VKontakte social network complained massively about the paid “service”. In the ” In Shebekino ” group, one of them wrote that she had to pay 6,000 for the evacuation of two children to the Voronezh region.

“Scream of the soul!!! Thank God, yesterday I sent the children to a camp in the Voronezh region. What was worth trying to get on the lists! They promised everything would be free, but at the last moment they said that they had to pay extra for travel. And so for two I had to pay 6,000 rubles… I had to give the last thing I had,” she said.

In response, some commentators wrote that, judging by everything, the “greatness” of their Russia is sham.

A Russian woman had a “scream of the soul” due to the paid evacuation of children from Shebekino / screenshot

Another Russian woman was distinguished by a publication in the official group of the head of the Administration of the Shebekinsky District, Volodymyr Zhdanov. She asked why parents should pay for the evacuation of children, while earlier it was reported that their trip to the Voronezh region would be paid for with budget funds.

In response, Zhdanov actually admitted that it would not be possible to evacuate for free: “This decision was made in order not to take children on a school bus for a long distance,” he said.

A Russian woman was outraged by the paid evacuation of children to the local head of Shebekin district Zhdanov / screenshot

