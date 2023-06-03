Putin’s press secretary says Russian leader wants to achieve his goals by means other than war

Russian Presidential Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, has said that Vladimir Putin was open to proposals that would enable the Russian Federation to achieve its goals by means other than the war against Ukraine.
Source: TASS, with reference to Dmitry Peskov’s interview with Pavel Zarubin, a pro-Kremlin Russian journalist
Details: Peskov claimed that Putin was open to any proposals that would allow the Russian Federation to achieve its goals by means other than the war against Ukraine, which Putin continues to call a “special operation”, but that the West had left Russia with no other options but to continue the war.
Peskov also said that France does not appear to be a neutral country in terms of the war in Ukraine, and therefore it is unlikely to be an unbiased intermediary.
Moreover, Peskov claimed that Ukraine has become a tool in the West’s “hybrid war” against the Russian Federation, and said that “trying to settle the conflict with a tool will lead nowhere”.
2 comments
As usual, Peskov repeats the same BS as he has from the beginning of the invasion. It’s all the fault of the West that russia invaded a peaceful country, and committed 1000s of war crimes. I got news for you Peskov, you reap what you sow. Be prepared for hell and 1000s of dead orcs.
Afraid for the coming defeat?