Veronika Prokhorenko18:06, 06/03/23

The President of the Russian Federation was unacceptably slanderous during his speech, conditionally confirming rumors about the deterioration of his mental health.

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, made unacceptable slander during his speech at the Security Council, becoming a laughing stock for “his own people” .

In particular, Putin hinted at the “rickets” of Russia, renaming the “Russian Federation” to the “Rickets Federation”.

“These issues are extremely important for the Rickets Federation,” he said.

Putin held the corresponding meeting on June 2. During the event, he said that “enemies” are trying to shake up the situation in Russia from the outside, alluding to the events taking place in the Belgorod region.

As you know, units of Russian partisans went there. On June 1, they announced that they were starting the second stage of the operation to de-occupy the Russian Federation from the Putin regime. Battles are taking place near the city of Shebekino. Today it became known that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation sent a special squad of special forces there , and the local authorities demand money for the evacuation of children .

Putin called Russia “rickets” at the Security Council of the Russian Federation

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...