June 2

Let’s get serious about helping Ukraine…

Its obvious we are spending large amounts of money in Ukraine but is it helping or just drip feeding them enough to get by as the Russians slowly bleed out, all at the cost of Ukrainian lives.

There is another way:

Sierra Army depot in California has over 2000 M1A1 tanks sat waiting, in dry storage.

Davis Monthan Air Base has 4400 planes sat unused, hundreds of F-16s

All this gear is a little older, perhaps a generation or two behind the current gear but still usable. Russia is fielding T-55 and T-62 tanks, an M1A1 would still dominate and decimate that engagement.

The F-16s are a generation older but still more than a match for what Russia is using, especially now when they know there is almost no opposition waiting for them.

So, what to do?

Calling veterans, will you answer the call one more time? Volunteer a week of your time to travel and help fix these systems. They are the same vehicles and planes you spent a career repairing and maintaining, would you like to help a country save itself?

Mechanics and technicians, want to learn a new skill or have an interesting week or two, work alongside the veterans, be the extra set of hands that gets this done.

Calling countries that are unable to send weapons or vehicles themselves. Sponsor the repairs, your donations will be used to buy the parts that will fix these vehicles and planes.

Companies and organizations can sponsor too. Companies that perhaps have upset both sides of their customer base can sponsor repairs that all their customers will support (Anheuser Busch???)

Calling the US government, want to find a cost-effective way to help the Ukrainians and not have to keep handing over billions in aid packages and risk compromising your current standing army’s capability? This is it..

Worried about the economy? All these repair parts will be sourced in the US, driving growth and profits.

This can be done, it can work….Let’s not wait.

General David H. Petraeus, US Army (Ret.) Roman Sheremeta

