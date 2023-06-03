About 4,800 shelters were checked in Ukraine: almost 900 were unsuitable, and 250 were closed

Antonina Dolomanzhi12:14, 06/03/23

Law enforcement officials have recorded violations, inspections are ongoing.

About 4,800 shelters have already been checked throughout Ukraine , almost 900 of them were unusable, and more than 250 were closed.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, more than 5,300 rescuers, policemen and representatives of local executive authorities are conducting the inspection.

“As of now, more than 4,800 shelters across the country have been checked. 252 civil defense facilities were closed, 893 were unusable,” he said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, all violations have been recorded, and the compiled acts have been handed over to the responsible bodies to eliminate deficiencies.

“Revisions are ongoing,” Klymenko emphasized.

Ukrainian bomb shelters are a scandal

As reported by UNIAN, Ukrainians have already complained about closed shelters in many cities of the country.

However, the tragedy that happened on June 1 in the Desnyan district of Kyiv added a new development to the history of closed shelters. There, during the air raid, people could not get into the closed shelter of the local polyclinic. At that time, fragments of the downed rocket fell nearby, as a result of which three people died – two women and a 9-year-old girl.

Subsequently, the first deputy head of the Desnyan RDA, the director of the medical facility where the shelter is located, his deputy, and a security guard were detained .

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kymyshin, to conduct a full audit of protective structures in Kyiv, and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko – throughout the country.

The commission for inspection of shelters and warehouses of the city of Kyiv will focus on one of ten districts of the capital every day for ten days.

