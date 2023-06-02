Ukraine expects to become one of the largest gas exporters on the continent by 2027

Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, believes that Ukraine can become a major gas exporter by 2027.

He said this in an interview with NV, Promyslovyi Portal reports .

“Ukraine ranks second in Europe in terms of confirmed gas reserves. And we have to finally start using this potential. Russian energy resources destroyed peace in Europe. Ukrainian ones are capable of returning security to the continent,” said Chernyshov.

“We have the ambition to become one of the main energy suppliers for the continent after the war. I believe that by 2027, we are quite capable of increasing gas production enough to not only cover our own needs, but also be a significant exporter to the EU,” he added.

He said that Ukrgazvydobuvannya, which is part of the Naftogaz group, has already commissioned seven wells with a high level of gas production – over 100,000 cubic meters – since the beginning of the year. m per day, in total they give 1.5 million cubic meters. m of gas per day. Six of them are new, one more after major renovation.

Naftogaz plans to bring in new technological and engineering solutions to increase production from existing deposits and wells, such as horizontal drilling technologies.

“In order to introduce them, we are currently negotiating with Halliburton, as well as other major American service and mining companies,” said Chernyshov.

