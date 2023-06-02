“They don’t need to live”: the Russian Federation proposed to “deaden” the city of Sumy (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko21:44, 02.06.23

Propagandist Serhii Mikheev said that the city should be destroyed with the help of artillery, aviation, missiles – from the entire “arsenal” that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is capable of using.

In Russia, propagandist Serhii Mikheev distinguished himself with a bloodthirsty idea and offered to “deaden” the city of Sumy and take revenge for the shelling of the Belgorod and Bryansk regions. Previously, “cotton” in the local town of Shebekino had angered Solovyov .

During one of the broadcasts , he stated that the residents of the Sumy region cannot be allowed to “live in peace”: the entire arsenal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation must be used in this territory and not be “tsacked”, he said.

“I think it should be turned into a dead zone, that’s all. No one should live there, no one at all. Artillery, aviation, so to speak, missiles, and other things. The city of Sumy, yes, and everything else. No they need to live peacefully,” Mikheev said.

