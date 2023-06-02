The US did everything possible to help Ukraine’s counteroffensive – the White House

Iryna Pohorila20:54, 02.06.23

They noted that they had met Ukraine’s needs for a counteroffensive.

The USA and its allies did everything possible to prepare Ukraine for a counteroffensive .

This was said by John Kirby, coordinator of the US National Security Council for Strategic Communications, the Voice of America reports . “We have met Ukraine’s need for a counteroffensive. When they start is up to them. But we are confident that we have done everything possible to prepare for it,” Kirby said.

He noted that it is not only about air defense systems, armored vehicles and artillery, but also about ammunition and military training.

“We’ve done a lot of work over the last few months to make sure we’ve completed their ‘shopping list’ and that they’ve got what they need,” Kirby explained.

Because the Russians will defend and can attack, it’s important to prepare for dynamic engagements and make sure allies are “dynamically ready to continue to support” Ukraine in the coming months, Kirby said.

He added that the US will not support calls for a ceasefire, because it would only “freeze” the situation and legitimize the occupation of Ukrainian territory.

In addition, a ceasefire without withdrawing troops from Ukraine would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to “consolidate control over the territory he has captured” and give him “time and space to rest, rearm and attack again.”

Ukrainian counteroffensive

Information about preparations for a counteroffensive appeared in the winter. Then, according to some data, the counterattack was supposed to begin in May. Recently, the Office of the President stated that the counteroffensive should not be considered as a decisive battle .

And today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the beginning of the operation will be evidenced by territorial successes on the front.

