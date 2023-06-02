The Minister of Education of Russia said that children under 15 do not need the Internet. He gave his daughter a push-button phone for her 15th birthday

18:22, June 2, 2023Source:
Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Sergey Kravtsov said that children under 15 should not use social networks and the Internet.
“Up to 15 years is a period that you need to go through without the virtual world. Psychologists say this, scientists say this, this is not only my personal opinion, ”TASS quoted the minister as saying.
Kravtsov also said that he gave his daughter a push-button telephone for her 15th birthday.
In December 2022, Sergey Kravtsov announced that a “white” Internet system would be launched in Russian schools from 2023, within which schoolchildren would have access to social networks and instant messengers, the content of which would correspond to Russian “values”.
(C)MEDUZA 2023
How to hate Ukrainians will be top of the list of russian “values”, followed by a step by step on how to rape helpless victims.
No internet so they can’t discover the truth and thereby expose the moskali lies.
Their own closed ‘internet’ so the moskali establishment can keep feeding them lies.
Hardly a democracy, moskovia is devolving along with it’s slaves.
Time to cut the fuckers off from the rest of the civilised World as they obviously want to become the first white third world country.
Educational qualifications will be so worthless even Ethiopia won’t recognise nor accept them!