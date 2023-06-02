The government of Hungary showed a video “about peace” with a map of Ukraine without Crimea

Lyudmila Zhernovska23:58, 02.06.23

It says that it is necessary to cease fire and sit down at the negotiating table.

The Hungarian government has released a video with a map showing that Crimea, which is occupied by Russia, is not part of Ukraine.

The video, titled “It’s Time for Peace,” was posted on the Hungarian government’s YouTube channel . It shows footage of the destruction, and a voice-over says that they can only be stopped with a “ceasefire” and calls to sit down at the negotiating table. The last photo is illustrated by the image of a table with the flags of the USA, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine.

“Tens of thousands of children were left orphaned, hundreds of thousands of houses were destroyed, people were forced to leave their country. But the war continues and can easily reach the world level. Enough of the war. The destruction can only be stopped with a ceasefire. Lives can be saved only by starting a peaceful negotiations,” the video says.

At the same time, Crimea, which is occupied by the Russian Federation, is not marked on the map as part of Ukraine, and in its background you can see a mushroom-shaped cloud.

The Hungarian government released a video with a map of Ukraine without Crimea

Hungary’s position on the war

As you know, at the official level, Hungary does not recognize the occupied Crimea as part of the Russian Federation. They also refused to recognize the pseudo-referendums that the Russians held in other occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the same time, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban repeatedly made anti-Ukrainian statements. He compared Ukraine with “Afghanistan” , calling it “no man’s land”, and also said that the president of the Russian Federation “cannot afford to lose the war”.

In addition, Budapest opposes European sanctions against the Russian Federation and blocks a 500 million euro tranche of EU financial aid to Ukraine .

