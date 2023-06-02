Smoke rose above the enemy’s deployment site.

2.06.2023

Russian volunteers from the Russian Freedom Legion have eliminated a large formation of enemy troops in Shebekino, the Belgorod Region. Fierce fighting is now taking place on the outskirts of the town.

“A blue fire is in Shebekino”

The video shows the result of the concentration of enemy troops in the town. Move on.

Russia will be free!”, the press service of the Russian Freedom Legion reported.

As Charter97.org reported, this morning, fighters of the RVC and the Russian Freedom Legion began the second phase of the military operation on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Russian volunteers have broken through the Russian border and are advancing towards the settlement of Shebekino in the Belgorod region.

Grad salvos have destroyed the leadership of the Russian military in the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Shebekino. In addition, an enemy truck loaded with ammunition and a Tulpan self-propelled mortar were shot down in the course of the fighting. Russian volunteers also destroyed a cluster of enemy equipment in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, near Shebekino.

It was later reported that Russian volunteers had entered the outskirts of Shebekino.

