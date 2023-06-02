Putin no longer has the money or the kit to sustain a high-tech modern war

The West is degrading Russia’s war machine sufficiently to give Ukraine a fighting chance.
AMBROSE EVANS-PRITCHARD 1 June 2023 •
Sanctions against Russia have been the unsung success story of the advanced democracies. Vladimir Putin’s ability to wage military war against Ukraine, and geo-ideological war against the liberal world, is being ground down systematically with each passing month.
Earnings from Russia’s oil and gas exports fell by 52pc over the first four months of this year, and hydrocarbon rent is what funds two-fifths of the Kremlin’s budget.
Last year, Putin had no difficulty financing his invasion from the windfall gains of the energy price spike, caused in large part by his own actions. He could raise pensions by 10pc and scatter enough money to shield Russia’s people from the hardship of the war. This year he will have to choose between guns and butter.
It was never going to be easy to blockade the world’s largest country, central to the international supply of grains, fertilisers, energy, and the gamut of critical commodities. Nor was it ever going to be possible to corral the global South without provoking a backlash and splitting the world into two camps.
Yet so far, the democracies have navigated this war with skill. I hesitate to talk of the “West” in this context because that plays to Xi-Putin propaganda. The Eastern democracies of Japan, Korea, and Taiwan are also participating in the soft blockade.
Europe has survived the loss of Putin’s gas in a better shape than most could have imagined a year ago, least of all Putin. Prices have collapsed to €25 MWh from a peak of €304 last August. They are not far above the median price of the last decade. The January TTF contract is €43.
We no longer have to fear a second and even more painful energy shock this winter. Gas storage tanks are already 75pc full in Germany and 74pc in Italy, at least 20 points higher than the seasonal norm.
China’s stalled recovery has cratered Asian demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG). Tom Marzec-Manser from analysts ICIS said LNG cargoes are instead flooding into Europe at “record volume”
Russia has lost all but a sliver of its European gas market, and lacks the pipelines to switch its West Siberian wells to Asia. Europe’s gas demand is henceforth on a rapid downward slope.
JP Morgan says last year’s shock forced a permanent shift in behaviour that has already cut gas needs by 5pc. The breakneck roll-out of wind and solar will mechanically slice it by another 20pc this decade.
Yes, Russia is still selling near record amounts of oil. This is a feature, not a bug, of the G7’s $60 price cap, introduced last December.
“The mechanism was designed to reduce export prices for Russian crude oil and petroleum products, not to reduce export volumes,” said the Finnish central bank.
The purpose of the cap is to dry up Putin’s revenue stream without causing a global oil shock and a political uprising in Europe. It is working like a charm.
The International Energy Agency says Russian Urals crude traded at average of $52 over the first quarter, half the level of a year ago and a $25-30 discount against Brent.
The democracies control 90pc of the world’s tanker fleet through direct ownership or through financing and the P&I club that covers complex spill liability for shipowners, at $1 billion a shot. Without insurance you cannot take these floating firebombs through the Oresund or the Bosphorus, or enter most of the world’s ports.
Putin can export as much oil as he wants in G7-controlled ships so long as he complies. He vowed defiance, issuing a decree prohibiting the sale of Russian crude to any entity abiding by the G7 cap.
It was an implicit threat to withhold 4pc of the world’s supply of crude. In the end, Putin meekly complied. He does not have the money to sustain a long oil war, and he cannot risk permanent damage to his oil fields (already in trouble).
Putin is of course free to sell seaborne oil at any price to China, India, or any country using ships outside the G7 nexus. Trafigura says he has collected a “shadow fleet” of some 500 ships, drawing on a network of global shell companies using old tankers that operate with their transponders switched off.
Using this dark fleet comes at a stiff cost. Some 80pc of Russia’s tanker exports of crude and its products leave western ports in the Baltic and the Black Sea. The system was designed to supply Europe.
The round-trip from St Petersburg to Hamburg takes six days. The round-trip to Shanghai takes 90 days, with freight rates, crew fees, and bunker fuel costs to match. There is a further snag: Russian ports cannot handle Suezmax supertankers. The oil has to be shipped in smaller Aframax tankers, and is then transferred to the big beasts at semi-clandestine spots, off Ceuta and off the Greek Peloponnese.
This may be an ecological nightmare but it is not a breach of sanctions – unless operations are a front for Greeks shipowners, as Ukraine alleges – but it is not a failure of G7 policy. It costs Putin an extra $12 a barrel to reach markets in Asia.
Indian and Chinese traders then beat down the price, knowing that he is a distressed seller. “I doubt that Russia is netting more than $20 a barrel given their own cost of production,” said Prof Alan Riley from the Atlantic Council.
Putin cannot fund a war machine on this. Russia’s budget deficit for the first four months of this year ballooned to $40bn, blowing through the target for the whole of 2023.
The country can no longer borrow abroad – not even China is stepping in with real money – and lacks a deep bond market at home. The Atlantic Council says the Russian treasury has managed to raise $12.5bn in OFZ bonds this year but at a punitive rate above 10pc.
The Kremlin is now shaking down its own oligarch base, forcing “voluntary” contributions. “Large firms are increasingly subject to the whims of those in power,” says the Finnish central bank.
The treasury has so far covered much of the deficit by running down its current account. This is unsustainable. Putin can raid the rainy-day welfare fund for a while, $155bn if you believe Russian data at this juncture, but much of it is in illiquid holdings, such as a stake of Sberbank. A crunch is coming.
Economic blockades can never win a quick war. But the G7 squeeze is degrading Putin’s war machine sufficiently to give Ukraine a fighting chance.
The US Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) estimates that Russia has lost up to 40pc of its pre-war tank fleet. It continues to lose 150 tanks a month but can produce only 20 a month at its UralVagonZavod plant.
Russia is drawing down on its Soviet reserve, with T64 and even T55 tanks appearing on the battlefield. It lacks the hi-tech components to upgrade these dinosaurs with accurate sights, causing a two kilometre loss of range.
It is the same story to varying degrees with artillery, rocket systems, helicopters, and electronic warfare. The shortage of high-quality bearings and microchips is holding back war repair and production.
Russia needs 30,000 basic chips a month to keep the show on the road: it makes only 8,000. It can buy chips from China but these have to be redesigned fundamentally to fit a technology system that evolved using chips from Intel or Advanced Micro Devices.
The CSIS says Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft are being held together with 17 components from old engines. KamAZ is again building antique 820 (V8) tractor engines because China’s Weichai cut off the supply of advanced engines for fear of sanctions. Russia no longer has access to the precision machine tools needed to sustain a cutting-edge war machine.
The Kremlin can continue to rely on the global black market to smuggle in key components. But it all takes time and money. Russia has neither as Ukraine prepares its counter-offensive. Sanctions are most assuredly working. Besides, there is no other moral choice.
3 comments
“It was never going to be easy to blockade the world’s largest country, central to the international supply of grains, fertilisers, energy, and the gamut of critical commodities.”
Just think about the possibilities of the country if it had a real leader and legitimate government in control, and not a deeply corrupt, evil, fascist crime syndicate.
Selected comments from DT readers:
Philip Symonds: We can believe this story all we want in the West (Allies) but no one is brave (or stupid) enough to tell Putin how it really is. So he goes on and on. It was the same for Hitler. Only when the enemy is at the gate will he realize. What does that look like, how long does it take and what’s the cost for Ukraine and the Allies.
Julian Douglas-Smith: This article is very naive because it pre-supposes that China isn’t already filling the gaps.
Ivan Kuzyk : Reply to Julian Douglas-Smith :China has not been willing to provide loans to fund Russian deficits and their high tech companies fear secondary sanctions so they are refusing to supply Russia with critical technologies, so it is doubtful they are filling the gap. Besides, you may have forgotten that Imperial Russia seized 1.5 million square miles of land north of the Amur from China in the 1850s. Getting that land back might seem more attractive to President Xi than tiny Taiwan.
Anthony Mayer: In short this greedy and borderline psychotic ex-KGB, Putain, made his own bed or more exactly own grave to lie in. Some well-deserved outcome and good news for everybody else, including a good portion of the non-entirely brainwashed Russians (especially the ethnic minorities sacrificed to fight this hopeless war of delusion).
Rod Taylor: What I find so strange is the complete disconnect between Russias view of itself as a cultured and great nation deserving admiration and respect, and their economy, which is 2nd world at best, it’s military which 1970s in tech, and African in its discipline, and it’s “culture” which appears to revolve around drinking vodka until you die at 40.
david hinson: Interesting article, sanctions always take time to have an effect, but like a grinding glacier they are remorseless.
The biggest surprise has been the ability of Europe to manage without Russian gas, a massive effort assisted by a warm winter, but remarkable all the same.
One of the main Russian oil export terminals is Novorossiysk to the east of Crimea. I see the Ukrainians managed to hit a refinery there the other day with a drone attack.
It’s a place I know quite well, having visited it many times on my container ship.
That won’t have done much for local morale, not to mention insurance rates for shipping.
Europe just needs to hold it’s unity and nerve, something they have been surprisingly good at so far.
Donald Slade: Interesting how Russia has increasingly fallen back on their WW2 strategy of defensive trench warfare, then continually throwing a near unending supply of people into the battle in hopes by sheer numbers they can withstand their opposition and wear them down. Perhaps as their leadership has failed repeatedly, their technology has proven second best, and their soldiers are not sure what they are doing and why they are there, an opportunity could present itself. No more than a punchers chance that, but otherwise, as Russia digs in further It will become more difficult for Ukraine to push the Russians out.
An Obvious kremTroll: “John buckton” writes:
“what army tells there aggresors when they are going to start an offensive . . its all bs . the ukes and nato are a busted flush ,”
david hinson:
Reply to john buckton:
Busted flush?
That must be why it only took the Orcs 12 months to take a few acres of rubble in Bakhmut?
They needed mercenary convicts to do that.
Let me remind you and the other Russian Trolls:-
Russia lost the battle of Kyiv
Russia lost the battle of Kharkiv
Russia lost the battle of Kherson
Russia lost the battle of Snake Island – and their flagship
Russia lost the gas war with Europe
Russia lost the infrastructure war against Ukrainian targets last winter
Russia lost the aim of preventing NATO expansion
etc.
Busted flush?
Tell that to your fellow Russkies in Belgorod.
Adam Seddon:
Reply to john buckton : You haven’t finished your Russian troll course have you?
Your very English sounding, non capitalised name doesn’t go with your pigeon English.
No beetroots for you Ivan.
Justin Atick : I’ve read too many wishful thinking articles about Russia exhausting military supplies, yet the awful attacks keep happening. Never mind second guessing their next moves, we should be taking the battle to them or this will go on forever. Ron Thompson : Reply to Justin Atick : ”this will go on forever.” I doubt it. Russia’s lost over 2,000 tanks, with more being fried every day. Putin can’t continue to take losses on this scale. Despite the bullish nonsense trotted out by people like Lavrov. Anthony Mayer : Reply to Ron Thompson : Ces tetes de merde, Lavrov and Medvev, this fast degrading alcoholic, should never be allowed to step foot in any Western country or face immediate arrest. Tony Griffiths : “Russia no longer has access to the precision machine tools needed to sustain a cutting-edge war machine.” this is an important point, modern CNC machine tools are the miracle machines of our age – just check YouTube videos to see their amazing capabilities of super fast, super accurate component production. BTW, I remember that the Germans sold Russia the massive press that allowed them to form the front of their WW2 tanks in once huge section. Without that, production would have been slower and the resulting tank far weaker.
Very well said. All too many people that have doubts to Ukraine’s chance for final victory all too easily forget the many victories it already had.