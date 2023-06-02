Prigozhin left 1% in Bakhmut and ran into the charges of “Zmiy Horynychiv”

Veronika Prokhorenko20:09, 02.06.23

The founder of the “Wagner” PMC stated that he had withdrawn most of his mercenaries from the city and recalled an unpleasant “surprise” from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The founder of the “Wagner” PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that as of June 2, he had withdrawn 99% of his mercenaries from Bakhmut and recalled the unpleasant surprise prepared for the “Wagners” by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

He made the relevant comment in response to a request from propaganda media about the situation in Ukraine.

“As of June 2, almost all 99% of units of the Wagner PMC have left Bakhmut. All positions have been duly transferred to the Ministry of Defense,” Putin’s former cook announced.

At the same time, he clarified that before the nomination of the mercenaries, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation left them a “surprise” in the form of a dozen mined paths along the roads with charges of so-called “Horynych snakes” and anti-tank mines.

“Those who laid these charges were representatives of the Ministry of Defense. When asked why you did it, they point their finger up. The question has not yet been answered. There was no need to lay these charges in order to deter the enemy, since it is about rear zone. Therefore, it can be assumed that with these charges they wanted to meet units of the “Wagner” PVK, although we do not go in columns,” he announced.

Prigozhin believes that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation planned to publicly “whip” his troops in this way, undermining the advancing “Wagnerians”: “We assume that this was an attempt at a public smear. Thank you,” he said.

