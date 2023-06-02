scradge1

Oleksiy Arestovych and his prediction of Russian aggression (2019) – EN subtitles

One comment

  1. Astonishingly prophetic interview with Arestovych.
    Jeffrey Sachs, who is actual dogshit, used this interview to support his vile propaganda.
    In fact what the interview shows is that Arestovych was 100% correct.
    The shameful truth is that Nato membership or the provision of identical security guarantees by the Budapest signatories would have prevented putler’s holocaust.

