In the Kherson region, the invaders set a deadline for Ukrainians to obtain a Russian passport

Anastasia Gorbacheva07:31, 06/02/23

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that Ukrainians are threatened with power outages.

The Russians continue the forced passportization of the population in the occupied territories of the Kherson region. Ukrainians were given a deadline to receive a Russian document.

“The Russian occupation administration has set September 1 of this year as the deadline for obtaining a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation with the obligatory renunciation of a Ukrainian passport,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

It is noted that energy companies demand that new contracts for the supply of electricity be signed without fail only if they have a Russian passport.

“All Ukrainian citizens who refuse to receive Russian documents are threatened with the termination of the supply of electricity, deportation, confiscation of property and forced eviction from their own homes,” the message says.

