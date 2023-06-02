In Kyiv, shelters will be open around the clock: the authorities have decided

Inna Andalitskaya13:19, 06/02/23

After the incident with the death of two women and a child who could not get into the shelter during the night attack on Kiev , the authorities of the capital decided on round-the-clock access of citizens to the shelters.

“A decision has been made on round-the-clock access to shelters – mandatory for all institutions. Control of all responsible services is mandatory. The public will be involved in access control,” Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko told Telegram.

“You need to contact the municipal security department. The patrol police, and we are grateful for this, will help check the availability of shelters during the air raid curfew,” the mayor said.

At the same time, the Kyiv authorities are dealing with the issue of arranging shelters. According to Klitschko, 1.2 billion hryvnias were allocated for the RGA to equip shelters, but the use of funds is extremely unsatisfactory.

“Last year, the city allocated 320 million hryvnias. This year, more than 900 million. That is, in general, 1.2 billion hryvnias from the city budget were allocated to the districts for the arrangement of shelters. The heads of districts are responsible… At the end of June, we will sum up the results of the use of funds for the arrangement of shelters,” the mayor said and added that new appeals to the president regarding the removal or dismissal of district heads are possible.

At the next extraordinary meeting, which will be held on June 8, the Kyiv City Council will appeal to the Parliament to establish responsibility, including private owners of shelter premises, for preventing people from entering and improper operation of shelters, the mayor of Kyiv announced.

Problems with shelters in Kyiv – what was reported

On June 1, after the tragedy with the death near a shelter in the Desnyansky district of the capital of three people (two women and a child), who during the rocket attack could not get into the bomb shelter due to the closed door, the capital began to actively check the condition and availability of shelters for citizens.

Local authorities explained that there are now shelters in the city of three forms of ownership: state, communal and private. Roman Tkachuk, Director of the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City State Administration, noted that the balance holder is directly responsible for the shelter. It defines the commandant and responsible persons who should open shelters during an air raid around the clock and provide free access to citizens.

The KSCA said that the keys to the shelters should be with the residents of the houses nearby. In case the shelter is closed, the KSCA was advised to call 101 or 15-51. Community emergency responders will come and cut the lock, even if it is a privately owned shelter.

