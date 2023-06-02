Construction of a new transport interchange began in Kyiv

In the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, at the intersection of Bogatyrska street with Polarna street and Heroiv Dnipro street, a new traffic interchange is being built.

The construction company “Automagistral-Pivden” will be involved in the implementation of the project, reports Promyslovy Portal .

Today, June 2, road workers for the first time published an updated visualization of the infrastructure project, which is planned to be completed in 2024.

Preparatory work at the facility has already begun. Currently, the contractor is engaged in the organization of road traffic, the transfer of communications and preparation for the installation of bored piles.

The scheme of the traffic interchange is an incomplete cloverleaf with a 125-meter-long overpass for 6 traffic lanes (3 in each direction).

In accordance with modern trends in urban planning and in the interest of the community, bicycle lanes will be installed at the intersection, and a shared bicycle-pedestrian sidewalk will be built on the overpass.

All the necessary conditions for the movement of people with reduced mobility are provided in accordance with state building regulations.

It is noted that the construction of an interchange with an overpass was planned even during the construction of the Obolon housing estate.

