We have already drawn up a schedule: Poland and the Netherlands are ready to start training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16

Ekaterina Girnyk20:39, 06/01/23

The Polish Prime Minister also urged other countries to share Patriot systems with Ukraine as soon as possible.

The prime ministers of the Netherlands and Poland announced their countries’ intention to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets . According to CNN , they announced this at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova.

“We have drawn up a schedule for these trainings. Poland will help Ukraine train F-16 fighter pilots,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Morawiecki also noted that Poland has “few” Patriot systems and urged other countries that have them to share them with Ukraine “as soon as possible.”

In turn, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also said that the Netherlands will begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft “as soon as possible.”

“Together with Denmark, Belgium and the UK, the Netherlands will start training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jet as soon as possible. This is an important step for Ukraine to be able to defend itself. We are here today with the leaders of the countries that are part of the fighter coalition for Ukraine. I called on the other countries present to join the coalition. Ukraine must win this war,” he tweeted .

Fighters for Ukraine

The allies, after long discussions, decided to provide Ukraine with military aviation, in particular, F-16 fighter aircraft. It was reported that the training of Ukrainian pilots on these aircraft should begin in the coming weeks.

Experts admit that, in addition to the F-16, Ukraine may also receive Eurofighter aircraft from several countries, as well as JAS 39 Gripen fighters from Sweden.

The Air Force noted that Ukraine would need at least 12-16 F-16 fighters to begin with . At the same time, 3-4 groups of F-16 aircraft will be enough to gain an advantage in one of the directions.

