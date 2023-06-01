“We destroyed 10 Russians for each of our killed”: the battalion commander spoke about the losses of the invaders in Bakhmut

Artem Budrin18:36, 06/01/23

The Russian military leadership considered the “Wagnerites” to be meat.

The third assault brigade has been defending the city of Bakhmut from the advances of Russian forces for the last few months. As the battalion commander Petr Gorbatenko told The Guardian , there were 10 liquidated occupiers per killed Ukrainian soldier.

“You win battles not by conquering and occupying land, but by destroying your enemy, his equipment and warehouses. We killed 10 of them for every one of ours they killed, and that’s not counting the loss of artillery. Therefore, we really killed many of them, but they were mostly from the Wagner group. For them, they were just meat,” Gorbatenko said.

Another battalion commander Dmitry Kukharchuk said that the commanders of the “Wagnerites” did not spare their wards at all. The Russians valued the lives of their own soldiers so cheaply that during close combat between infantry, Russian artillery hit the place of the clash, where there were both “friends” and “them.”VIDEO OF THE DAYplay video

“We saw it with our own eyes, they were killing their own from artillery,” Kukharchuk said.

The current situation in the Bakhmut direction: what is known

Over the past day, four clashes with the Russians took place in the Bakhmut direction. The occupiers have significantly reduced the pace of their attacks in this front zone over the past few days.

The NSU said that the Russians in the Bakhmut direction went on the defensive . They almost lost the offensive initiative. However, at the same time there was an increase in the number of artillery shelling.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar, on May 31 Bakhmut experienced an increase in artillery shelling , at levels similar to the most intense phases of the fighting for the city. At the same time, the Ukrainian military continued to advance in the Bakhmut direction.

