US to buy Gepard air defense system for Ukraine in $118 million contract

June 1, 2023

The U.S. Department of Defense will buy Gepard self-propelled anti-air systems for Ukraine worth $118.3 million, the Pentagon announced in a press release on June 1.

A Florida-based company Global Military Products has received the contract for the purchase and delivery of the German-made 35-mm Gepard anti-aircraft systems.

The work covered by the contract will be carried out in Amman, Jordan, with the expected completion by May 30, 2024, the press release said.

The funds for the purchase were allocated from Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Germany has already provided Ukraine with 34 Gepard anti-aircraft systems, including about 6,000 rounds of ammunition, since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war in February last year.

The Gepards have been an effective defense against Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones used by Russia against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, the German Embassy in Ukraine said last November.

