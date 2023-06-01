They captured territory larger than Bakhmut and scored trophies: the RDK showed a report on the operation in the Belgorod region. Video

1.06.2023

The soldiers of the Russian Volunteer Corps, which entered the territory of the Belgorod region, summed up the results of the operation. During the day, the volunteers managed to capture an area larger than the entire Bakhmut.

This section of the Belgorod region was taken under full control by the unit. The report was published in the official Telegram channel of the RDK (to watch the video, scroll to the end of the page).

In addition, the fighters managed to capture the equipment of the “second army of the world”, in particular, the new armored personnel carrier 82A.

“A small but vivid video report on our past operation on the territory of the Belgorod region temporarily occupied by the Kremlin scum. So far, this is just a test of our strength. More to come! Glory to the RDK!” – said in the message.

The published footage shows how the RDK fighters entered the territory of the Russian Federation, attacked Russian facilities and conveyed “hello” to the invaders from Bakhmut.

– The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, said that during the operation in the Belgorod region, valuable information was collected for Ukrainian intelligence .

– At present, the task of Russian volunteers is to liberate Russia from the regime of President Putin.

