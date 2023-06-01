The Russians attacked Kyiv and the region, air defense worked: children died (photo)

Katerina Chernovol07:23, 06/01/23

According to preliminary data, three people died, including children.

On the night of Thursday, June 1, 2023, an air alert was announced in Kiev and many regions of Ukraine. Explosions were heard in the capital and the Kyiv region – air defense was working.

“Residents of the Kyiv region! Threat of a missile attack! Air defense forces are already working in the region. We urge you not to remove the work of our defenders and not upload it to the network! Take care of your own safety – stay in shelters until lights out or adhere to the “two walls” rule,” the Kyiv OVA said .

“A series of explosions in the city. Air defense is working. Be in shelters!” – he wrote in Telegram .

Updated 03:19: Vitali Klitschko announced a call from the Dnipro district of the city. The relevant services went there.

Later, the KGVA clarified that, preliminary, as a result of the fall of debris in the Dnipro district of the capital, a car caught fire. Information about the victims is being investigated.

At the same time, in the Desnyansky district of Kyiv, there is preliminary damage to one of the city’s polyclinics.

Updated 03:23: Klitschko also announced calls in Desnyansky and Dniprovsky districts. According to him, in Dneprovsky, debris fell on the roadway.

“A few more calls in the Desnyansky district. On one of the streets, a car is on fire on the carriageway,” he said in the next message.

Updated 03:32: Vitali Klitschko reports one hospitalized in the Dnipro district of the capital.

Updated 03:40: Two victims have already been hospitalized in the Dnipro region.

Meanwhile, the KSVA clarified information on the Desnyansky district:

“Preliminary damage by the debris of the polyclinic. No fire. The debris also damaged a nearby house – the explosion knocked out the windows. There is no fire. Information about the victims is being specified,” the report says.

Updated 03:45: The KGVA updated the message about the consequences of the attack in the Desnyansky district.

“Unfortunately, there are victims. According to preliminary information, one person died, 3 more were injured of varying severity,” the administration said.

The consequences of the attack on Kyiv / photo KGVA

Updated 03:58: The KGVA also published a photo of the damage to a multi-storey residential building in the Desnyansky district of Kiev.

Residential building damaged / photo by KGVA

In addition, the death toll has increased. According to preliminary data, three people were killed in the Desnyansky district of Kyiv, four were injured, the KGVA specified.

Updated 04:14: Vitali Klitschko said that the two dead are children . In Desnyansky and Dneprovsky districts, 7 people have already been hospitalized.

Updated 04:26: The wounded in the Dnieper and Desnyansky districts, according to doctors, are currently 14 people. 9 people were hospitalized, 5 received help on the spot, Klitschko said.

Updated 04:30: The KGVA reported that the dead children were approximately 5-6 and 12-13 years old. The information is being specified.

Updated: 04:41: The KGVA showed the consequences of the fall of debris in the Dnieper district of Kiev.

Updated 04:56: This is what the clinic looks like now, which was damaged during the Russian strike. The photo was published by the press service of the KGVA.

Polyclinic in Kyiv after the attack by the Russian Federation / photo of the KGVA

Updated 05:03: “This attack is connected with the use by the aggressor, probably, of ground-based operational-tactical missile systems. Therefore, the missiles did not fly to Kiev from aircraft. Previously, these were cruise missiles and ballistic missiles (the number and type of weapons will be determined by the Air Force According to available information, all detected air targets were destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense. Unfortunately, there are casualties and destruction from the fall of debris, ” said Sergey Popko, head of the KMVA.

According to him, in the Desnyansky district of the capital, debris fell on a polyclinic and on a nearby multi-storey building. As a result, preliminary, 3 people died, up to 10 were injured.

In the Dnipro district, a residential building was damaged by debris, a fire was recorded in parked cars, and debris fell onto the roadway. There are victims. Everyone received medical care.

Updated 05:21: Damage to the hot water pipeline was recorded in the Dniprovsky district. An emergency team was sent to the scene.

Damaged hot water pipeline in the Dnieper region / photo KMVA

Updated 05:53 . The KGVA knocked out the preliminary tragic results of the night rocket attack of the Russian invaders on Kyiv.

Three people died in the Desnyansky district , including two children (ages 5-6 and 12-13). At the same time, seven were hospitalized, and two more were treated on the spot.

Damage was received to a residential building – broken windows and doors. The blast ripped off the balcony. In addition, a fall of debris on a children’s polyclinic was recorded, two schools were damaged by debris – windows and doors were broken, a police station was damaged, as a result of debris falling on a kindergarten, windows were blown out by a blast wave.

Three people were injured in the Dnipro region , two of them were hospitalized.

In one of the houses, as a result of the fall of burning debris, heavy smoke arose, and windows were shattered by the blast wave. Debris also fell on the administrative building, there are damaged parked cars – several vehicles were burned down and debris was recorded in the yards of houses, on the roadway, green areas.

In the Darnytskyi district, in one of the houses in the residential sector, windows were shattered by the blast wave due to falling debris. In addition, the hot water pipeline was damaged, debris fell on a non-residential building, which caused destruction on the first floor, and a fall of debris was recorded in the courtyards of houses on the roadway.

Updated 7:15 AM . The KGVA clarified information on the dead and injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack of the Russians

There are 3 dead in Desnyansky district , including a child born in 2012. At the same time, 10 people were injured, including one child.

In the Dnieper region, 2 people were injured.

Thus, only 3 people died, including 1 child, and 10 people were injured, including 1 child.

Updated 7:30 AM . An air alert has been declared in Kyiv again. Also “reddened” some areas.

Russian attacks on Kyiv

In May, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv 17 times. Three attacks occurred in one day.

On the night of May 30, the Russians once again attacked the capital with drones. Then 11 people were injured, a woman also died. The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, said that the deceased went out onto the balcony to watch the drones being shot down.

During that attack on the outskirts of Kyiv and in the sky above the capital, 29 Shahed-136/131 strike drones out of 31 released by Russia were destroyed. Such data was shared in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine .

