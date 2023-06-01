The Russian army went crazy in Shebekino by using TOS-1A “Solntsepek” – expert (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko18:30, 06/01/23

We are talking about a heavy flamethrower system that the invaders used in the Belgorod region to extinguish the protests of the rebels. The weapon was used without preliminary evacuation of the population.

We are talking about a heavy flamethrower system that the enemy used in an area where civilians live, without prior evacuation of the population, military-political observer Alexander Kovalenko noted .

According to him, this weapon in its action resembles a SOU (self-propelled firing system), however, the TOS-1A “Solntsepek” has a large area destruction coefficient and is actually a “destructive” weapon for the Russian population.

At the same time, Kovalenko noted that using the TOS-1A in the combat situation that has developed in Shebekino is stupidity – in the conditions of full-scale operations, this system is too vulnerable and immobile.

“Of course, the value of TOS-1A is critically overestimated in the conditions of full-scale hostilities, where it is a vulnerable, not very mobile target. But in the rear of Shebekino, where no evacuation was carried out? The Russian criminal authorities are really ready to burn out their own population …”, – Kovalenko pointed out.

He noted that the one who gave the order to use the appropriate system in a civilian area is a real maniac: “I don’t know what is behind the order to use the TOS-1A Sun in Shebekino, but he is either an unsuitable idiot or a maniac. Just a maniac,” – said Kovalenko.

