In the city of Shebekino, Belgorod Region, on June 1, a hostel caught fire due to shelling and the building of the city administration was damaged, said the head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov. The fire on the city, according to him, was fired from the Grad MLRS. The authorities of the region announced the next shelling of the city against the backdrop of reports of a raid on the territory of the Belgorod region by the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia legion, fighting on the side of Ukraine. Freedom of Russia stated that during the raid they “covered the police building with Grads” in Shebekino.https://youtu.be/XayS9OChBPg

