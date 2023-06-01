Sunak: Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO

01.06.2023 21:17

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that Ukraine’s rightful place is in the NATO military alliance.

According to Ukrinform, he said this in a comment to CNBC in Chisinau on June 1, where the second meeting of the European Political Community was taking place.

“I agree with the NATO Secretary-General: Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO,” Sunak said.

He noted that allied nations were sending a “strong signal” to Russian President Vladimir Putin that they would safeguard Ukraine’s security arrangements for the long term.

“We want to make sure that we put in place security arrangements for Ukraine for the long term, so that we send a very strong signal to Vladimir Putin that we’re not going anywhere. We are here to stay and we will continue backing Ukraine, not just now but for years into the future,” said Sunak.

Photo: Getty Images

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...