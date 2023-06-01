Russians blow up road on Ukraine’s border with Belarus and Russia – SBGS

31.05.2023
Russia’s military has blown up a road in the Chernihiv region at a junction of Ukraine’s border with Belarus and Russia.
On its Telegram channel, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service (SBGS) published a video of Russians blowing up the road.
“The Russians blew up a road in the Chernihiv region at the junction of the borders of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia,” the caption to the video reads.
Ukrainian border guards said the Russians had blown up the road in order to prevent the capture of their territory.
“From ‘[We’ll take] Kyiv in three days’ to ‘We blow up the roads, so we don’t get captured’,” the SBGS added.
2 comments
Is mafia land feeling insecure? Lol! How will that stop an army?
Mafia land certainly is filled with clowns … besides murderers and rapists.
Why “capture” a Moskali? They should have to stay in the cities they made. Even shelled eastern Ukrainian villages would be a step up for them socially. They just don’t get it that no one wants Russia or Russians, especially now.