Putin said that it is “useless” to govern Russia and provoked Girkin (video)

The Russian terrorist could not remain silent in response to how Putin humiliated himself in his address to the Russians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reached the peak of his “insanity” and humiliated himself by admitting that it is “useless” to govern Russia.

He stated this as part of an appeal to the Russians, having run into the wrath of the “chief” terrorist of the Russian Federation, Igor Girkin (Strelkov).

“Governing Russia is not difficult at all, but it is absolutely useless,” Putin admitted.

Girkin in Telegram indicated that he himself did not expect such a revelation from the President of the Russian Federation and suggested that in this way Putin justifies the mess that is happening in the political circles of Russia, where his “favorites” are squabbling for power.

“Now it’s clear why neither Prigozhin nor Kadyrov will be given a loud, sharp command: phew! no!

Putin says it's "useless" to govern Russia

Kadyrov and Prigogine again quarreled over power

Recall that skirmishes between the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin and the leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, as well as with other “power figures” in the Kremlin, are a common thing for Russian politics.

Today, Prigozhin and Kadyrov once again quarreled, but this time due to the intervention of third parties. In particular, Kadyrov’s “right hand” Adam Delimkhanov said that Prigozhin did not understand the war and the activities of the Chechen division “Akhmat”, and also called on the leader of the “Wagnerites” to solve everything face to face .

In response , Prigozhin said that he did not understand the meaning of the “collision” , since he did not say anything bad about the Akhmat units.

