Putin created “Tsarskoye Selo” near Moscow for relatives – investigation (photo)

On May 30, a drone attack took place in the immediate vicinity of the “imperial” residence.

Having gone mad on the basis of imperial grandeur and clearly seeing himself as the new Russian emperor, Vladimir Putin has built for himself and his relatives a semblance of a “Tsar’s Village” near Moscow. This is stated in the materials of a large journalistic investigation, which was published by the Russian opposition publication “Proekt” .

If the real Tsarskoye Selo of the Russian emperors was located on the southern outskirts of St. Petersburg, then Putin built his analogue of the imperial estate around the official residence of the Russian president in Novo-Ogaryovo, west of Moscow.

The estate near Moscow in Novo-Ogaryovo became Putin’s residence as soon as he came to power, and should remain so until his death – the head of state chose it as his lifelong place of residence.

Over time, the dictator arranged the residence for himself the way he wanted – they even brought a secret railway line here. Putin also decided to settle his relatives in the nearest district, so his daughters Maria and Ekaterina, when they got married, received elite real estate as a dowry not far from the official residence of the President of the Russian Federation. At the same time, the household needs of the presidential family were partially met at the expense of the state – for example, they were served by the presidential laundry.

However, for the purpose of secrecy, this property was not recorded on the presidential daughters. So, the palace of the youngest daughter of Katerina after the wedding was recorded on her husband Kirill Shamalov. Putin’s ex-wife Lyudmila also settled near the presidential residence. Moreover, she managed to get married after a divorce from Putin, but this did not prevent her from getting elite housing, which was recorded for the same Shamalov, the husband of the youngest daughter of the President of the Russian Federation.

However, the main thing you need to know about all these palaces is that regardless of the nominal owner of the structures, the land on which they are built belongs personally to Vladimir Putin. All these objects are extremely close to Putin’s residence in Novo-Ogaryovo – literally 10 minutes on foot.

Of course, the property of his relatives is not limited to palaces near Putin’s residence. For example, the mentioned Shamalov owns a huge plot of land 15 minutes drive from the main house – in the village of Znamenskoye. The cost of the facility is estimated at least 6 billion rubles.

It is interesting that after the rupture of relations between Putin’s youngest daughter Ekaterina and Kirill Shamalov, the presidential son-in-law immediately lost all his property in Tsarskoye Selo. All these objects have become the property of a certain JSC “Koral”, which, as journalists have found out, belongs to a close friend of Vladimir Putin, oligarch Arkady Rotenberg.

However, Shamalov himself can hardly consider himself a victim in this situation, since in return for the lost real estate, he received “payoffs” in the amount of 2.3 billion rubles – much less than the value of the objects, but still a lot.

“This withdrawal, like many other operations in the interests of Putin, was carried out with the help of money accumulated in Western banks. On October 2, 2019, Coral received 2.37 billion rubles from Switzerland into its account. Almost all of this money is 2, 35 billion – the company immediately transferred to Shamalov’s personal account under a real estate purchase and sale agreement.

Journalists note that during the massive drone attack on Moscow on May 30, the flight route of the drones passed quite close to Novo-Ogaryovo and Tsarskoye Selo.

Putin’s Palace in Gelendzhik

Putin’s great love for royal luxury has long been known. In January 2021, Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation released a documentary about the Russian dictator’s huge palace near the city of Gelendzhik on Russia’s Black Sea coast.

In addition to the main palace, there is an Ice Palace, a church, a greenhouse of 2500 square meters, an amphitheater and many other objects on the site.

Subsequently, the Russian billionaire Arkady Rotenberg was forced to declare that he is the owner of this palace.

