Production of ammunition and missiles for Ukraine: the European Parliament made an important decision

Vitaly Saenko16:17, 06/01/23

MEPs will start negotiations with the EU Council in order to reach a political agreement.

The European Parliament supported the increase in the European production of ammunition and missiles for the needs of Ukraine .

According to the website of the European Parliament , the corresponding draft was supported by 446 deputies, 112 abstained and opposed 67. MEPs will now begin negotiations with the EU Council in order to reach a political agreement, and then another vote should take place in July.

In particular, the goal of the Ammunition Production Support Act (ASAP) is to speed up the delivery of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine, as well as to help EU member states replenish their stocks.

In addition, through the application of targeted measures, including the allocation of 500 million euros in funding, the document aims to increase the industrial capacity of the European Union to address the shortage of defense products, especially ground and artillery munitions, missiles and their components.

The European Commission will determine and constantly monitor the availability of such defense products, their components, and related raw materials, according to the website.

The proposal, backed by the European Parliament, provides for the initiation of mechanisms, principles and interim rules to ensure the timely and long-term availability of these defense products for buyers within the European Union.

The effectiveness of these rules should be assessed by mid-2024, taking into account the evolution of the security context. After, based on the results, it is possible to make a decision to extend these measures.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...