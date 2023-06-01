People’s Deputy Dubinsky called for the creation of a special commission of the Rada because of the tragedy with the Kyiv bomb shelter

Ivan Boyko20:42, 06/01/23

The MP promises shocking results after checking the situation with bomb shelters in the country.

People’s Deputy Alexander Dubinsky wants to create a temporary commission of inquiry of the Verkhovna Rada to clarify the situation with bomb shelters in Kiev and the regions. The deputy announced this in his Telegram.

“We must prevent tragedies like today’s and check whether the local authorities have provided access to shelters, whether they have been equipped with everything necessary. And in general – are these shelters in reality, or only on paper?” he wrote.

Dubinsky expressed confidence that the public would be “shocked” by the results of such an investigation, and the number of criminal cases against mayors would “grow exponentially.”

“Because they have been plundering and selling shelters for years,” the people’s deputy summed up.

The tragedy near the bomb shelter in Kyiv

During a night rocket attack on Kyiv on June 1, a group of Kiev residents in the Desnyansky district could not get into the bomb shelter at the local clinic. It was closed despite the air raid. By an unfortunate coincidence, fragments of a downed rocket fell just on the people gathered in front of the closed shelter. Three people died , including a child.

The Cabinet of Ministers has already instructed to check the situation with bomb shelters in the country, including in Kiev. Meanwhile, the police opened a criminal case under the article on negligence, which led to the death of people.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...