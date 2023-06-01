New attack by the “DRG” in Belgorod region, Russia, allegedly there is a battle on the border with tanks: details

1.06.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

In the terrorist country of the Russian Federation, they said that there was allegedly a battle on the border with the Belgorod region. The Russians complained that “saboteurs” attacked the Shebekino checkpoint with the help of tanks.

In the Russian Federation, it is reported that near the village of Maslova Pristan, the road in the direction of Shebekino has been blocked. Russian propaganda channels Telegran write about it.

Propagandists also complain that the town of Shebekino was under heavy shelling at night, and one of the shells hit the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In turn, the governor of the Belgorod region confirmed the evacuation of local residents. Some try to leave Shebekino on their own transport, without waiting for the actions of the authorities.

