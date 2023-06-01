Investigative committee of the Russian Federation decided to fight extremism among children

Yuri Kobzar18:03, 06/01/23

The group of suspects included those who have relatives in Ukraine or simply live in a region neighboring Ukraine.

Children in Russia will be tested for extremism . First of all, those whose parents left Russia, who have relatives in Ukraine, or simply live in regions neighboring Ukraine. This initiative was made by the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin.

In his interview for Rossiyskaya Gazeta , he complained that the special services of “unfriendly” countries are involving Russian teenagers in “terrorist and extremist” activities in connection with Russian aggression against Ukraine. Bastrykin considers counteraction to this “source of threats” to be one of the areas of work of the Russian special services.

“The risk groups here are children living in the regions bordering Ukraine, children whose close relatives live on the territory of Ukraine and other unfriendly countries or left the territory of Russia during a special military operation, children whose close relatives are doing military service, as well as persons victims of blackmail and threats via the Internet,” he said.

Bastrykin believes that such children need to “form an understanding of the ongoing events” and “explain the legal consequences of their actions.” He also considers it necessary to ensure the presence next to such children of “persons who can explain and show them these foundations, as well as our traditional values.”

“All this should be organized within the framework of a whole system of events of an educational, explanatory, cultural nature. Such work will not only instill real values ​​in children, but also counteract the distortion of historical events, the depreciation of the exploits of participants in a special military operation, the spread of extremist and other radical views,” Bastrykin said.

In Russia, repression does not bypass even children

In March, the media learned about the case when a resident of Moscow wrote a denunciation to the police against a first grader because the girl had done a “Russophobic act.” And in the fall, in all the same Moscow, the director of the school set the security forces on the fifth grader because of the blue and yellow avatar.

In the occupied Yalta there was a significant case. There, the invaders forced the teenager to publicly apologize for supporting Ukraine, apparently being a citizen of Ukraine.

