Germany hands over another military aid package to Ukraine

01.06.2023

The German government announced another batch of military equipment transferred to Ukraine.

The list has been updated on the website of the Federal Government of Germany, Ukrinform reports.

Germany has already delivered ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks and two 8×8 HX81 trucks.

In addition, the German authorities handed over seven tracked and remote controlled infantry vehicles THeMIS to Ukraine.

It is noted that the German government soon plans to transfer 64 tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206 and 66 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 23, the German government announced another batch of military equipment transferred to Ukraine.

Like this: Like Loading...