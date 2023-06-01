From the LinkedIn page of Yana Rudenko

May 31

Would you have tried to make the 𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐢 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐬 and Jews friends back in 1942?

Would you have shouted “peace, not war” around in 1943?

Would you have insisted on surrendering a part of #Europe to the 𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐬 in 1944?

📸 Spotted in #Amsterdam on May 31, 2023

(Thank you for sending photos Josef Svab)

A destroyed russian tank is on display to demonstrate Russian culture, to shed light on their war crimes, and to call for justice.

❌ Pacifism is a privilige ❌

The Netherlands was occupied in May 1940 after five days of sometimes heavy fighting.

For 15 months, 🇺🇦 Ukrainians have been fighting bravely and strongly, defending Europe from #RUshism

🤡 Such an enormous level of hypocrisy (or dullness)

P.S. I know it was quite an ordeal to place a russian tank in the Netherlands. It’s a victory that it remains there.

Interestingly, a mock prison cell symbolizing for #freenavalny campaign was installed in The Hague BEFORE a russian tank which was used to commit war crimes was placed in Amsterdam.

navalny, a person who praises #imperialism, refers to the indigenous people of #russia as “cockroaches,” and stated, “#Crimea is not a sandwich to be passed back and forth.” In 2008, navalny supported russian invasion of 🇬🇪 #Georgia.

Does the civilized world still consider him an “opposition” in #russia?

The indigenous people are the real opposition in russia, not the moscovites.

#StandForUkraine #StandWithUkraine

