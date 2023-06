From the LinkedIn page of Yana Rudenko

May 31

Would you have tried to make the 𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐒 π†πžπ«π¦πšπ§π¬ and Jews friends back in 1942?

Would you have shouted “peace, not war” around in 1943?

Would you have insisted on surrendering a part of #Europe to the 𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐒𝐬 in 1944?

πŸ“Έ Spotted in #Amsterdam on May 31, 2023

(Thank you for sending photos Josef Svab)

A destroyed russian tank is on display to demonstrate Russian culture, to shed light on their war crimes, and to call for justice.

❌ Pacifism is a privilige ❌

The Netherlands was occupied in May 1940 after five days of sometimes heavy fighting.

For 15 months, πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ Ukrainians have been fighting bravely and strongly, defending Europe from #RUshism

🀑 Such an enormous level of hypocrisy (or dullness)

P.S. I know it was quite an ordeal to place a russian tank in the Netherlands. It’s a victory that it remains there.

Interestingly, a mock prison cell symbolizing for #freenavalny campaign was installed in The Hague BEFORE a russian tank which was used to commit war crimes was placed in Amsterdam.

navalny, a person who praises #imperialism, refers to the indigenous people of #russia as “cockroaches,” and stated, “#Crimea is not a sandwich to be passed back and forth.” In 2008, navalny supported russian invasion of πŸ‡¬πŸ‡ͺ #Georgia.

Does the civilized world still consider him an “opposition” in #russia?

The indigenous people are the real opposition in russia, not the moscovites.

#StandForUkraine #StandWithUkraine

